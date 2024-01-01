Nikesh Patadia
Director- Foreign Investments, Business Bug Consulting
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Essential Fund Raising Tips for Start-ups
Apart from the mandatory processes and documentation, there are a few things a start-up founder or first-generation entrepreneur needs to be prepared for, before closing the deal
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach