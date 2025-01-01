Bio

Nikhil Chandwani is a Padma Shri Nominee for 2018 for rescuing and publishing 104+ writers in India. I got a chance to author 8 novels that sold over 1 million copies worldwide. I then became a travel scriptwriter and Director with experience in 48 countries. I worked as a professor at KL University, Vijayawada before taking Visiting Professorship and Guest Lecture with leading IITs and IIMS, and some of the great Asian giants. I directed TV shows Escape From Kenya and Amazing Amazon Adventures.

Later started by films, Walnut Discoveries Pvt. Ltd and Walnut School of Ideas where like-minded creative people got a chance to experience life, the way I did. I founded Nikhil Chandwani Foundation and published hundreds of authors, by rescuing them all from suicidal thoughts, depression, frustrations, etc. Most of them, including me, is TED(x) Speakers. I hold a Ph.D. in Business Communication, which I completed at an age of 21 receiving a World Record for the same.