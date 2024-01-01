Ninad Vengurlekar
Co-founder, Utter
Ninad Vengurlekar is an expert in the field of edtech with 18 years of work experience. He was instrumental in launching the world's first mobile learning app for English in 2008-09 with over four million paid learners. At Utter, the team is creating an affordable solution combining humans and machines to transform the English learning experience for users in India.
