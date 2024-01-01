Nipun Goyal
Co-founder, Curofy
Nipun is co-founder of Curofy. He is a B.Tech from IIT Delhi with major in Electrical Engineering and minor in Business Management. He worked with Rothschild India for 2 years on Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Funding transactions. He is passionate about making digital health communication easier and more organised and likes to interact with various healthcare stakeholders.
Social And Work Life Balance For Doctors: When Saying NO is not an Option
Relax a little, doctors!
