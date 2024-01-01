Niraj Ranjan

Co-founder and CEO, Hiver

Growth Strategies

These Three Strategies Will Build Teams that Succeed

Every team that succeeds will have to do the same, but they will need to make sure their story is a continuation of the previous one

Growth Strategies

How To Handle Failures And Setbacks At Work With Grace

Revisit every step and every decision you and your team made in the project and micro-inspect

Growth Strategies

Email Is Not A Tool, It's A Platform

This can help you to run your entire business.

Starting a Business

5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Launching A New Idea/Business

From employees to your product/service, launching a business is a Herculean task

Growth Strategies

Mistakes To Be Wary Of Before Building A Tech Startup

This is exactly why 90 per cent of the startups fail.

