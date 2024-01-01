Niraj Ranjan Rout
Co-Founder and CEO, Hiver
Niraj Ranjan Rout is Co-founder & CEO of Hiver, a Gmail-centric customer service solution. Hiver has over 1,500 customers across 30 countries, including the likes of Hubspot, Harvard University, Vacasa, Airbnb, Pinterest and Shutterstock among others. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Niraj completed his B. Tech in Electronics and Communications and went on to work with the Electronic Design Automation firm Mentor Graphics for five years. He took his first entrepreneurial plunge along with Nitesh Nandy when they started Mobicules, an app and web development company.
