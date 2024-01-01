Nirmal Kolte
Project Director, 24K – Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
At Kolte Patil, Nirmal spearheads 24K, the group’s foray into ultra-luxury projects that are designed with passion, indulgence and in keeping with all the salient aspects, well suited to its targeted audience. A confluence of innovation & impeccable implementation, 24K is a testimonial to a marvel that is unparalleled. Nirmal Kolte’s decisive leadership style has ensured a smooth and successful take-off for this new venture and he remains as excited as always to create aspirational luxury residential destinations in Pune. Armed with 5 completed projects, Nirmal is now focused on the larger picture and intends to take the brand pan-India in coming years.
Changing the Perception of Aspirational Luxury in Indian Markets
A luxury home is a benchmark of extravagant amenities, even the usual amenities like gym and swimming pool are made more premium to add style to everything you do
