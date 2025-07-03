Nirvek Khandolia

Nirvek Khandolia is a strategic advisor and independent writer focused on emerging markets and innovation-led growth. His commentary often explores the intersection of business transformation and regional economic shifts.

From Cloud Modernization to Generative AI: Building Tomorrow's Enterprise Systems

Insights from Vipulkumar Hirani's Two-Decade Leadership in IT and Financial Services.

AI Turns Grocery Aisles into Health Hubs with Precision Nutrition

Once passive spaces for transactional exchanges, supermarkets are becoming active agents in public health. At the heart of this shift is the pioneering work of Chandra Madhumanchi, an independent researcher whose recent study delves into the convergence of AI, nutrition, and healthcare.

Role of DP (Depository Participant) vs Stock Broker Explained

When you're getting into stock market investing, you'll bump into Depository Participants (DPs) and stock brokers. Both are important for completing trades, but their roles are distinct.

How AI Checkers Analyze Your Text for Authenticity

So, you wrote something. Maybe it was for school. Or your blog. Or a job application. You wanted to double-check it, so you ran it through an AI checker. The result? It said your writing might be from a bot.

Mahindra Thar vs Thar Roxx: A Deep Dive into Performance and Features

Each car bears the excellence of Mahindra and the trademark ruggedness of Thar and ensures comfort in every ride.

No Outsourcing, No Shortcuts: The Rise of One of the World's Most Self-Reliant Business Groups

Nowhere is this more evident than in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing industries, where the journey from raw material to finished product spans vast networks and countless hands.

