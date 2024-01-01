Nishant M

Senior Associate – Insight Marketer, Mettl

Nishant M- is a Senior Associate – Insight Marketer in Mettl, one of India’s largest, fastest growing assessment and skill measurement company. Among other things, Nishant has taken to developing strong content around insights for the HR fraternity derivative of his communication with professionals of the field. He is also a published author in the fantasy genre, releasing a book titled the ‘Tempestatem’ in 2015.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Dynamic Market & The Fly: How are you Swatting?

The advantage of yesterday will always be replaced by the trends of tomorrow.

Growth Strategies

Lost Knowledge Of Departing Experts – Consequences And Questions

Are the next generation of workers equipped to run the show?

Leadership

Psychometric Assessments: Is Ravana Cultural Fit For Your Organization?

Imagine how easy it must be for the hiring manager to have a candidate of Ravana's calibre served and seasoned on a platter for hire.

Leadership

You Bet On People, Not On Strategies

"I am convinced that nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing people" - Lawrence Bossidy

