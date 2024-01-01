Nishant Tripathi

Co-founder, Dhobilite

Nishant is a passout from IIT Varanasi  and worked as Program Manager – Mobile development and automation at Cognizant. 

Nishant possess 5 years of experience in cleaning services, 8+ year of experience in technology, and an expert in process automation and behavior analysis data capture techniques

A Journey Of Laundry Business From Dhobi Ghats To Online Marketplace

Organised players are cashing in on this unique opportunity to enter the unorganised laundry market in a big way

