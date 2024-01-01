Nishant Tripathi
Co-founder, Dhobilite
Nishant is a passout from IIT Varanasi and worked as Program Manager – Mobile development and automation at Cognizant.
Nishant possess 5 years of experience in cleaning services, 8+ year of experience in technology, and an expert in process automation and behavior analysis data capture techniques
