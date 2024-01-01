Nitesh Agrawal
Founder, Indiez
I’m Nitesh Agrawal, Founder of Indiez. At Indiez, we help founders build successful products. We assemble and manage teams of highly curated tech talent for them. Some of our community members have worked with companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and many such tech cos.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why More MBA Grads Should Come Forward to Build Startups
Silicon Valley should not undervalue the power of MBA
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-