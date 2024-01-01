Nohar Nath
Founder & CEO, Kiabza
The Founder & CEO, Nohar Nath has 20+ years of experience in the textile recycling industry having run Kishco Group’s business, which is primarily based on recycling of textiles. He has a Master’s in Business Administration (Marketing) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). He is an active and much sought after speaker at various forums across the globe. He has delivered speeches at the World Recycling Conference in 2015 and again in 2017. He has been a national level golfer with many laurels, including winning the World Corporate Golf Challenge in 2008 in La Manga, Spain.
