Pamela Puja Kirpalani
Pamela Kirpalani, is an avid fan of the positive human psychology movement and is certified by the ABNlp (Australian Board of Neuro-Linguistic Programming) as an International NLP Master Practitioner, Trainer & Consultant, and Neuro-Coach. In addition, she is also certified as an IEMT (Integrated Eye Movement Technique) Practitioner.
Pamela is the founder of the Singapore-based Life and Corporate Consultant Practice, Inner High Living. She has integrated her experience by combining skills such as Neuro Linguistic Programming with her knowledge of Business Management Practices, having worked with Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd., endowed with a Business & Management Degree from Kings College London as well as a Business Communications Certificate from Harvard.
