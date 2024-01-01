Founder And Managing Director, DataScribe Technologies

Born to a humble family in Andhra Pradesh, M Panduranga Rao’s journey is a story packed with passion, courage, vision, inspiration and determination.

A studious and curious personality, Mr.PandurangaRao is academically well qualified with a Graduation in Commerce, Post-Graduation in Personal Development and MBA in Marketing. His rich academic pursuits were further enhanced with a fruitful stint of professional experience, which is spread across the continents with expertise in top level management in various domains such as manufacturing, industrial marketing, finance, management and human resources for over 3 decades.