Panduranga Rao
Founder And Managing Director, DataScribe Technologies
A studious and curious personality, Mr.PandurangaRao is academically well qualified with a Graduation in Commerce, Post-Graduation in Personal Development and MBA in Marketing. His rich academic pursuits were further enhanced with a fruitful stint of professional experience, which is spread across the continents with expertise in top level management in various domains such as manufacturing, industrial marketing, finance, management and human resources for over 3 decades.
Latest
It's Time To Digitize Your Medical Records
EMR is a digital version that documents patient's medical history, data gets added with every visit to a physician
