Pankaj Agarwal
Founder & CEO, Taghive
School Curriculum And Assessment Should Change With Hybrid Mode Of Learning
The hybrid learning model brings together the value of personalization, increased flexibility and instant assessment feedback
Do Edtech Ventures Help Students Imbibe Time Management Skills
Gone are the days when students had to sign up for a million tuition or coaching classes
Can Hybrid Learning Models That Leverage EdTech Make Students Independent Learners?
Enough has been said about what blending technology in classrooms can do: it brings content closer, knowledge closer and makes classrooms dynamic
How Active Learning Method Of Edtech Equips Learners and Educators
Things are vastly different in this day and age and teachers are now back to being students with tech integration driving a huge overhaul in the teaching and learning process
Has the Dawn Of a New Age In Education Changed the Perspective Among People?
Parents can see that pushing their kids to gun after big engineering and medical aspirations may not be the most viable option just now. The focus is to make sure a child stays engaged with their learning content at a period when their time in school is cut short by tech restraints
Role Edtech Can Play In Enabling the Implementation of NEP
The policy mentions that the relationship between technology and education is bi-directional