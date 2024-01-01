Pankaj Gindodia

Product Manger - Vayana Network

Pankaj has 7+ years of experience in the Banking industry. Previously with Fundtech, he handled the implementation of SCF product in 3 leading banks in and out of India. He was also involved in the product and pre-sales activities related to SCF. In his current role with Vayana Network, he is a part of the product team, handling new product development activities, daily operations and interacting with FIs and Corporates for their onboarding and integration processes. Pankaj’s hobbies include sports and travelling.

Latest

Finance

The Missing Piece in SME Lending

The biggest question is how to identify and provide funds to the SMEs and here's the answer

Finance

Cash Flow-based Lending Could Ease MSME's Struggle for Capital

MSMEs required INR 32.5 Trillion of financing , of which around 78% came from informal sources

