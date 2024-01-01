Paresh Rajde
Founder & Chairman, Suvidhaa Infoserve
Paresh Rajde is the Founder and Chairmanat Suvidhaa Infoserve Pvt Ltd
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Implementing Key Drivers of Growth for Entrepreneur
A few essential qualities of a successful entrepreneur are: a sense of purpose – a visionary, data driven, hard-working and diligent – a man of detai
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-