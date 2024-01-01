Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd



Paritosh Dey is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt Ltd., cooperated with China “Dongguan Benling vehicle technology co. ltd.” and "Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited”. It specializes in research & development, manufacture, and Selling Electric Bicycles & Electric Scooters. Paritosh is currently helming Benling India, one of world’s leading electric vehicles manufacturers. He brings over 10 years of experience to the business globally in the Benling Group from his key roles across a number of different markets in India and China. He has worked with various companies such as Vivo Smart Phone as Assistant General Manager, Larsen and Tourbo Infotech Ltd as Senior Consultant and Xender (app) as Vice President- Alliances, etc.

An MBA with a Master’s degree in Chinese literature, expertise in Chinese language, business culture and technology, Paritosh has an extensive experience of business development in India and China with Telecom, IT, Automotive & Internet Domains. This includes instrumental roles with leading Chinese & Taiwanese MNC's and start-ups across verticals – strategy, branding, marketing, sales management, business expansion and corporate affairs. He has driven large businesses and teams, with strong planning and execution skills. Moreover, he has helped in establishing 30+ Chinese manufacturing investors, venture capital companies from various industries in India.

At present Mr. Dey is handling bigger responsibilities as a CEO at Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt. Ltd and looks after the corporate direction and strategy, channel development & growth, business planning & acquisition, complete engineering, project execution and technology development. Facilitating company activity in consulting, sales, marketing, alliances and channels, and support.