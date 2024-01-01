Paul Farnell
Contributory Author
Paul Farnell founded Litmus in 2005 and is the Chief Executive Officer. Today, Litmus is the leading web-based email creation, testing, and analytics company. Prior to Litmus, Paul founded Salted, a small web design company that specialized in blog and user interface design.
Paul is originally from Edinburgh, Scotland and moved to the United States six years ago. He presently resides in San Francisco.
Latest
How To Hold A Conference People Love
Is holding a community-driven conference worth it? The short answer is yes.
Autoresponder: "Thank You for Your Email, But You Are Breaking the Law"
Could France's move to make it illegal to email or expect response outside office hours actually be damaging businesses?
