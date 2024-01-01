Pavan Kushwaha
Founder and CEO, Kratikal Tech
Pavan Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of Kratikal Tech, is an Information Security Researcher, trainer and speaker. He works as security consultant for various Fortune 500 companies in US, UK and APAC. He has trained over 10000 students and solved various cyber crime cases with Law Enforcement Agencies.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Technology
Here Are A Few Ways To Save Your Data From Ransomware
Indian National Cyber Security Advisor has claimed about 100 systems were attacked in the country