Pavan Peechara

Director, Udyog Software

Pavan Peechara is the Director at Udyog Software.It is a software company based in the US & Mumbai and also the first technology company in India to offer GSTR 3B return filing.

Latest

News and Trends

Electronic Documentation - A New Paradigm with GST

Ground work being laid for the eventual elimination of the paper invoices

Technology

#8 Tips on How a Software can be Leveraged to get Smart GST Solutions

A tool to provide a sustainable GST solution must possesses the HSN look-up feature

