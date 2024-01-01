Pawan Raj Kumar

Co-founder, HoiFood

Pawan, with more than 20 years of experience in the food service industry, is a co-founder of Hoi Foods, a very fast scaling cloud kitchen business currently operating close to 100 kitchen in NCR.

In his different roles as an entrepreneur and investor, Pawan is very positive about the prospects of food delivery and feels that convenience is the hall mark of any consumer demand. During his stint in leading successful commercial foodservice equipment business called Continental Equipment, Pawan worked extensively with various QSRs like McDonalds, KFC, Pizza Hut etc. His experience with these chains has come in very handy in setting up scalable and standardized supply chain for HOI.

He is also a founder of a packaged food business which sells CPG food products under the brands SUPACORN and MISHT.

Pawan is an Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.