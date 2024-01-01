Phil Pomford

Managing Director - International Markets, Merchant Solutions, FIS

Phil is the Managing Director - International Markets, Merchant Solutions, FIS. He leads Global eCom team across Asia Pacific which operates from three offices in Singapore, Japan and China. Phil has over 12 years of experience in financial services in payments, acquiring and credit card issuing with companies including Citi, Diners Club, American Express and Worldpay. He has a degree in Accounting and Law and is currently completing an MBA with Manchester Business School.