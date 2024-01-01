Pradyumna Nag
Founder and Director of Prequate
Pradyumna Nag is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and holds a post graduate in international business strategy from IIFT, Delhi. He currently is the Director of Prequate, a management+financial advisory company, which has been featured among the fastest growing private companies in India.
Prequate acts and manages the Finance & Strategy Office and Strategic Assist group on matters ranging from international business to acquisition strategy. Prequate works with medium to large organizations to prepare them for PE/VC and structure complex transactions. At Prequate, Nag heads the Strategy and Investment Banking, Mergers & Acquisitions verticals. His innovative touch has been a ‘specialist view’ in the path to funding and formative post funding years to streamline and growth hack businesses and ‘do more with less’.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Here is a Helping Hand for Tech Companies to Take a Step Forward
Process of learning must not come to an end as it will stop the prospect of a company to grow
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-