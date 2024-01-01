Prafulla Mathur
Co-Founder, Queppelin
Prafulla is a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded Queppelin in 2010, WudStay (dominant aggregator of accommodations for working professionals and students) in 2015. He also raised $3 Million from Mangrove Capital (Netherlands), Simile Ventures (Luxembourg) and Vikas Saxena (CEO, Nimbuzz).
Prafulla is also the investor-director in Indonesia based Tinggal which provides budget accommodation across Bali, Jakarta and other cities.
5 Reasons Why AR and VR Strategy is a Must for Your Business
Augmented Reality is a technology that overlays digital objects and information over the physical world to provide an enhanced version of the real world
