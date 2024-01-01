Pranjal Prashar
Founder and CEO, RepUp
Pranjal Prashar is the Founder and CEO of RepUp, a Gurgaon-based Customer Experience Management company powered by a SaaS platform, for the hospitality industry. The company aims to improve the online reputation of hotels by increasing customer satisfaction across the value chain - before arrival, on premises and post stay.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
How Can Hospitality Brands Maintain Brand Stability
Herein lies the most important lesson – trends will come and go but exceptional service standards will never go out of style.