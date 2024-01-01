Prasan Surana

Founder & CEO, Synergy Green Diesel

An entrepreneur who loves to face challenges and never gives up on his dreams....Believes to go "One more round" as "Pain is Temporary while Pride is Forever". A motivated individual who feels every problem has a solution, thinks BIG and is passionate about the work he does...Looks for Opportunity in Adversity, and keeps on moving forward come what may, as it goes: "When the going gets tough, the tough gets going..."



Prasan Surana has a vast insight on fuel retailing and the hardships people face while carrying fuel for stationary equipment. Our startup, FillNow, typically focuses on this aspect.