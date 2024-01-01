CEO - MD Puretech Digital

Prashant Deorah has been leading digital strategy and marketing teams almost since the advent of the Internet in India. A passionate digital evangelist and entrepreneur , being one of the early digital entrepreneurs, Prashant’s experience runs the entire gamut of digital marketing activities – building experiential websites, leveraging the power of search, creating communities on social, connecting with millennials through mobile and driving engagement with content.

Prashant is passionate about using web technologies, eGovernance and mobility solutions to meet business goals and transform user experiences. A consummate professional and excellent communicator, Prashant is dedicated to his work and craft.