Prashant Deorah
CEO - MD Puretech Digital
Prashant Deorah has been leading digital strategy and marketing teams almost since the advent of the Internet in India. A passionate digital evangelist and entrepreneur , being one of the early digital entrepreneurs, Prashant’s experience runs the entire gamut of digital marketing activities – building experiential websites, leveraging the power of search, creating communities on social, connecting with millennials through mobile and driving engagement with content.
Prashant is passionate about using web technologies, eGovernance and mobility solutions to meet business goals and transform user experiences. A consummate professional and excellent communicator, Prashant is dedicated to his work and craft.
Latest
3 Powerful Ways To Get More From Your Link Building Efforts
If you have been doing link building for a while now, you already know that it can be a challenging and time-consuming inbound strategy
