Prashant Shah
Guest Contributor
Latest
Part II: Designing Smart Contracts: Considerations Involved
Smart contracts are automated contracts with pre-established terms and with the spread of blockchain understanding the process is really important
Introduction to Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
Ever wondered if an entire corporation can be run on the blockchain without human intervention?
Opportunities in Blockchain-driven Supply Financing: Realizing the true potential
A typical supply chain process constitutes the processing of the flow of trade document using the Blockchain as the underlying database layer
Blockchain and Law: Some Insights on Using Blockchain in Governance
Blockchain is an immutable and virtually infinite log and a majority of legal procedures will be supplemented with blockchain in obviating most evidentiary issues
Part I: Smart Contracts: Evolution, Benefits, Risks and Challenges
To be effective, blockchain and smart contracts require certain standards, or more plainly, a set of common rules by which all participants operate, in order to ensure accuracy and trustworthiness
