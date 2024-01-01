Prashant Vijay
Associate Director, Flexing It
Prashant worked in Financial Services for over 13 years and with startups for the last one year. Alumnus of ISB and Tulane University, he now looks after Business Development and odd jobs at Flexing It™.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
It's Winter For Startups! Here Are Five Ways To Extend Your Runway
The new age adage- Winter is here, is hitting close to home as several start ups withdraw their placement offers made to students in premier education institutes.