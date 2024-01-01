Prashanth Kaddi, Raghu A. and Chintan Dharmani
Partner, Director and Manager, Deloitte India
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Statistical Analysis System Technology Can Reduce Risk Of Businesses With Right Data
To continue business undisrupted in a complex environment, there is a need for an all-encompassing approach that will integrate people, technology, infrastructure, and policy into a unified proactive response to risks that accompany every business
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-