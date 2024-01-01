Prateep Sen & Tamojit Dutta

Co-CEO, TriBeCa Care

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Senior Care Is an Established Industry In the Western World. How Will the Industry Evolve In India?

Technology and data will be critical, and India will leapfrog many western economies in building a robust senior care industry that is rooted on the behavioural aspects of the Indian seniors.

More Authors You Might Like