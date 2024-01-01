Pravinkumar Bhandari
CEO, ePaisa
How Point of Sale Is Changing the Future Of SME Business Through Digitalization
PoS which is currently the need of the hour is largely aiming at changing the future of SME business through its cloud-based features
SMEs Remain the Backbone Of Our Economy
In the last few years, the SMEs have stood out as the key driver behind the economic development of the country.
COVID-19 Lockdown: How Business Owners In India Can Prepare Themselves
Businesses should use this time to work on the development of products and business solutions along with training employees
[Trends 2020] Collaboration Is the New Innovation
The biggest collaboration boosting the growth of different businesses in India is the partnership between banks and fintech companies.
Fintech Start-Ups Are Growing: What's New To Look For In 2020
India's adoption of fintech has led the charts along with China
