Priyanka Gill
CEO & Founder, POPxo
Latest
10 Tips to Effectively Use Social media
People want to be seen and heard and there's no better platform than this to reach thousands of people at once
Is Digital Going to Disrupt The Traditional Business?
We tell you how adapting to digital is not a luxury - it is necessary to ensure your relevance and survival
