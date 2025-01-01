Professor Saumya Sindhwan and Sudipta Shaw, Research Associate
Latest
News and Trends
Avoid Going from Riches to Rags: 6 Lessons for Startups
With financial backing, entrepreneurs are equipped with the resources they need to innovate, scale, and disrupt industries. But despite these advantages, nearly 75 per cent of startups funded by VC end up failing
News and Trends
Avoid Going From Riches To Rags: 6 Lessons For Startups
With financial backing, entrepreneurs are equipped with the resources they need to innovate, scale, and disrupt industries. But despite these advantages, nearly 75 per cent of startups funded by VC end up failing