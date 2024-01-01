Rachna Baruah
Brand Consultant
Latest
This Women's Day, Focus on Gender-Equality at Workplace
Out of the 46per cent of women who join the workforce, only 1per cent ever make it to the C-level positions and how can we help better this situation?
Employees Hate Open Workspaces, But There is a Solution
The setup should have options for private conversations, solitary work areas when employees need high levels of concentration
Learn the Art of Marketing Your Brand with Little or No Budget
A few tricks that can help you push your brand ahead of the clutter with little or no money (sounds enticing, doesn't it?)
6 Things a Work-From-Home Entrepreneur Can Tell You
You are on your own when you decide to go solo – so inevitably you should be your biggest advocate
