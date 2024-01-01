Rachna Baruah

Brand Consultant

Rachna Baruah is a PR specialist who has worked in industries like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, AdTech, Healthcare, Education, Retail, among others. She is a results-driven, target-oriented professional with happy clients from across the world.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Women Entrepreneur™

This Women's Day, Focus on Gender-Equality at Workplace

Out of the 46per cent of women who join the workforce, only 1per cent ever make it to the C-level positions and how can we help better this situation?

Growth Strategies

Employees Hate Open Workspaces, But There is a Solution

The setup should have options for private conversations, solitary work areas when employees need high levels of concentration

Marketing

Learn the Art of Marketing Your Brand with Little or No Budget

A few tricks that can help you push your brand ahead of the clutter with little or no money (sounds enticing, doesn't it?)

Entrepreneurs

6 Things a Work-From-Home Entrepreneur Can Tell You

You are on your own when you decide to go solo – so inevitably you should be your biggest advocate

More Authors You Might Like