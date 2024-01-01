CEO & Founder, Saraf Furniture

Raghunandan Saraf is the Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, a leading online retailer of bespoke solid Sheesham wood furniture for commercial and residential sectors. Being the brains behind the venture, he is deeply involved in all functions across the company.

However, Raghunandan’s major focus remains on creating a unique, compelling and distinguished online retail presence and personality for Saraf Furniturein order to make elegant, minimally-designed furniture accessible to the masses at value-driven prices.