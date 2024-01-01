Rahoul Bhaargava

Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna

Rahoul Bhaargava is the charismatic and visionary Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna Mediaworks.

A loved and popular radio jockey and producer for over 7 years with Radio City,

Radio Mirchi and My FM, His shows - Kal bhi Aaj bhi and Chandni Rateein remain iconic radio shows
that set the pace for theme based shows on radio in the country.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

7 Learnings From My Entrepreneurial Journey

For an entrepreneur learning from the experience is the most important thing, let's explore on that front

More Authors You Might Like