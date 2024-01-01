Rahoul Bhaargava

Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna

Rahoul Bhaargava is the charismatic and visionary Founder and CEO of Creative Antenna Mediaworks.



A loved and popular radio jockey and producer for over 7 years with Radio City,



Radio Mirchi and My FM, His shows - Kal bhi Aaj bhi and Chandni Rateein remain iconic radio shows

that set the pace for theme based shows on radio in the country.