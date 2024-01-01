Rahul Bahukhandi

Founder of LaYuva

With more than 10+ years of prolific experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, Mobile Content, SMS Based Services, Applications and Games, Marketing Studies and Research, I commenced my own business venture ‘LaYuva’ in 2017.

I am quite decisive and at the same time adaptable to changes and it is the fact that change is constant, and one must match the pace with industry to survive in the business. I believe that consumers are spoiled for choices and they are smarter than ever before and that is why e-commerce industry is on its peak but there’s still a void which needs to be filled.

LaYuva is created with the mission of providing solutions to the inefficiency and hence filling the void. This is the platform where sellers can meet buyers and manage business from anywhere.