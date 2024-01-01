Rahul Bahukhandi
Founder of LaYuva
I am quite decisive and at the same time adaptable to changes and it is the fact that change is constant, and one must match the pace with industry to survive in the business. I believe that consumers are spoiled for choices and they are smarter than ever before and that is why e-commerce industry is on its peak but there’s still a void which needs to be filled.
LaYuva is created with the mission of providing solutions to the inefficiency and hence filling the void. This is the platform where sellers can meet buyers and manage business from anywhere.
"Influencer and Affiliate Marketing" - How will it benefit the e-commerce industry?
This form of marketing can help e-commerce businesses reach out to modern consumers in s much streamlined manner
Trends that will Shape India's E-commerce in 2020
As per statistics, e-traffic through mobiles will be 6 billion by 2020 and this is the future of the market
Why a Boom in E-commerce will Benefit Jobs & Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Indian e-commerce sector is thriving with speed, and opening countless job opportunities and learning prospects for all.
