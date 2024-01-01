Founder & CEO, Labbazaar

Rahul Gupta is a Graduate in Economics (Hons) from University of Delhi. Mr. Gupta comes more than a decade of experience in the field of laboratories. He started his career in the year 2003 in Advertising and then moved into trading of Laboratory Equipments in 2004. Rahul's innovative bent of mind enabled him to venture into Commercial Testing and Calibration Laboratory Setup.