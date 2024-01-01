Rajamanohar
Co-Founder and CEO of Aquaconnect
Rajamanohar Somasundaram is a serial technology entrepreneur with extensive experience in building Internet and mobile technology-driven businesses. He co-founded Aqua Connect, a full-stack Aquaculture technology venture that offers data-driven farm advisory solutions and market place solutions to Shrimp and Fish farmers through Deep learning/AI technology intervention. Raja holds a graduate degree in Industrial Design from IIT Kanpur, India.
Top 4 things Farmpreneurs Need to Know About Aquaculture
It takes 7 kgs of feed to produce 1 kg of beef, on the other hand, it takes only about 1.1 kgs of feed to produce 1 kg of fish meat
