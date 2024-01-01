Rajat Mohan & Priyanka Sachdeva
Senior Partner and Partner, AMRG & Associates
Latest
GST law for SMEs And Startups
Government has taken various measures to boost this segment by introducing various schemes, bringing in various tax reforms and various technology driven changes and programmes
MSME Sector: Benefits Owing To COVID-19
The government is taking requisite measures to curb the loss caused due to this global pandemic
Would Interest Be Payble On Net Taxes Under GST?
There has been in ambiguity since the beginning regarding the interest chargeability on gross or net tax liability
Future Of E-invoicing In India
The GST Council has announced the deferment of mandatory e-invoicing in India till the time a robust and integrated system is not built
