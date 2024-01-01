Rajat Mohan & Priyanka Sachdeva

Senior Partner and Partner, AMRG & Associates

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

GST law for SMEs And Startups

Government has taken various measures to boost this segment by introducing various schemes, bringing in various tax reforms and various technology driven changes and programmes

Finance

MSME Sector: Benefits Owing To COVID-19

The government is taking requisite measures to curb the loss caused due to this global pandemic

Finance

Would Interest Be Payble On Net Taxes Under GST?

There has been in ambiguity since the beginning regarding the interest chargeability on gross or net tax liability

Technology

Future Of E-invoicing In India

The GST Council has announced the deferment of mandatory e-invoicing in India till the time a robust and integrated system is not built

More Authors You Might Like