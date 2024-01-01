Rajesh Aggarwal

MD, Insecticides India Limited

Latest

Technology

Adopting AI in Agriculture Eases the Risk of Changing Patterns

The performance of AI on the fields has prompted NITI Aayog, to start a pilot project on precision agriculture using AI in 10 districts from seven states: Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh

Technology

Entrepreneurship Can Transform the Face of Agri-business in India

Entrepreneurs who can transform the face of the rural economy have failed to emerge in rural India.

