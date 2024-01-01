Rajesh Aggrawal
Managing Director, Insecticides India Ltd
Latest
Smart Farming Tech: The Silver-lining of Agriculture
Tied up in the vicious nexus of debt, marginal income and rising expenses, these farmers might have never heard of a potential salvager – smart farming technologies (SFT)
