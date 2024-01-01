Rajesh Ranjan

C00, WISH (Wadhwani Initiative for sustainable healthcare)

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

Holistic Primary Healthcare at Grassroots – Need for a Multi-Pronged Approach

Out of 22,496 specialists required for Community Health Centres to be fully functional, only 4,156 (18per cent) positions were filled while 11,288 (14per cent) out of the 77,956 nursing staff positions were lying vacant

More Authors You Might Like