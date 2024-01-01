Director - SYSKA Group

Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director of SSK Group (Syska) is the first generation entrepreneur and also the visionary in the true sense. With an enriching experience of more than 3 decades, Mr. Uttamchandani holds a strong lineage of the diversified conglomerate SSK Group, 10,000 crore business conglomerate which boosted the fortunes of quite a number of MNC brands in India, before creating and building his own brand—Syska.

Under his leadership, Syska’s innovative product and marketing strategy has revolutionized the LED market in India. Upholding the philosophy of creating one’s own roadmaps, he is credited as one of the Industry leaders who pioneered and transformed the lighting business in India from Institutional to retail with the exciting evolution of the brand Syska, India’s no.1 LED Brand which stands strong with 30% share of the domestic market in just three years. With more than 40 patent products and 20 International JVs, the phenomenal growth of Syska can be attributed to Rajesh’s dynamism.

The driving force behind the brand, Mr. Uttamchandani is responsible for formulating the company's overall strategy, vision and focus necessary for Syska to continue its pace of rapid growth and expansion. He has orchestrated strategic accomplishments which together with ground-up development, in identifying and investing in next-generation technologies early on to ensure that Syska stays at the forefront of technology innovation.

Passionate about being a catalyst for change, Mr. Uttamchandani is a rare combination of business acumen and a creative mind and is adept at leveraging his knowledge, skills and expertise to maximize people’s potential. He has led organizational transformation initiatives within the Group including a move towards a more effective workforce, enhanced people processes and stronger brand positioning. His people-focused leadership has catalyzed the introduction of global standards in these aspects of the businesses.

For all the accomplishments that he knitted, Mr. Rajesh upholds the Success Mantra: “Teamwork divides responsibilities and multiplies growth.” Keeping this central to all his endeavours, he has won several accolades and awards at prominent business forums