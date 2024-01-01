Rajesh Wadhwa

Chief Business Officer, YAP by M2P Solutions

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Unfolding Of 2021 For the Fintech Sector

For a significantly long period of non-touch, everything meant growth continued for the sector

Technology

Year 2020 & Unfolding Of 2021 For the Fintech Sector

The year 2021 will be all about consolidation and innovations in the payments sector

More Authors You Might Like