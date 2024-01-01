Rajul Garg

Founder and Managing Partner at Leo Capital India

Rajul is a serial entrepreneur turned investor. He advises Leo Capital, for investments into early stage India tech opportunities.  Previously, he has co-founded Pine Labs, a leader in payment software and GlobalLogic, a large outsourced product development company. He also serves on several Boards, such as PeopleStrong, Edureka and others.  Rajul regularly writes on topics pertaining to entrepreneurship, fund-raising, venture capital and leadership.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Have a Robust Business? Don't Worry About Funding Winter In 2023

If you have a business with the right characteristics, the going will be good for you

Finance

The (Un)-Necessary Trials and Tribulations of Valuation

An asset can be deemed very valuable by one while being dismissed by another so the challenge is to find the real value

