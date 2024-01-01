Ram Menon
CEO & Co-Founder, Avaamo
Ram brings over two decades of experience in enterprise software. Previously Ram was the President of Social Computing at TIBCO. He founded the division and built the business from scratch into a leader in Social Business Software with 9 Million paid users in just two years.
Earlier in his stint at TIBCO, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for eight years, leading the company’s marketing and product strategy efforts to support growth from $200M -$1B. Prior to joining TIBCO, Ram was with Accenture, a global consulting firm, where he specialized in supply chain and e-commerce strategy consulting with Global 500 companies.
Latest
Embracing Inevitability: Projection and Impact of Conversational AI in 2019
Conversational AI-powered applications will represent an essential element of this automation that span workflows, customer service, supply chain, and other mundane business operations
Conversational AI and the IT Service Desk
Conversational AI, a multifaceted system that enables computers to interact with employees and consumers in a lifelike way, can reinvent the longstanding service desk while also slashing costs
How Much is Your Company Worth - Why You Shouldn't Care
Building the business is the most important thing not false limelight created by media
