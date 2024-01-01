Rameesh Kailasam
CEO at IndiaTech.org
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Indian Tech Startups Find Comfort Listing In Home Markets
Significant coordinated efforts by industry, government and regulators in the past three years have led to this day wherein we are witnessing blockbuster IPOs from this new genre of businesses
Business Resilience: A Vital Necessity For All Business Models
Business resilience is often judged on aspects such as technology obsolescence, change in customer behaviour, government policies and regulations etc., but in scenarios like a lockdown, it is tested to the fullest limit
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-